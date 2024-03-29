Open Menu

Lahore Police Continue Crackdown On Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Lahore police continue crackdown on drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Lahore police is committed to making a drug-free Lahore. A grand operation is underway against the nefarious drug trade. During this year, 2,500 cases against drug peddlers have been registered, resulting in the arrest of 2,584 individuals.

In a statement issued here on Friday, a Lahore Police spokesperson revealed that the arrests had led to the recovery of over 1,966 kilograms of hashish, more than 72 kilograms of heroin, over 34 kilograms of ice, and 16265 liters of alcohol. Among the arrested, 500 individuals were from the Cantonment Division, 246 from the Civil Lines Division, 638 from the City Division, 405 from Iqbal Town Division, 380 from the Saddar Division, and 415 from the Model Town Division were apprehended.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that those involved in the illicit drug trade were enemies of society and deserve no leniency.

He directed relevant officers to implement a zero-tolerance policy regarding drug purchase and sale, curb online drug transmission, and disrupt the supply chain. The CCPO directed to expedite intelligence-based operations surrounding educational institutions and hostels to eradicate the spread of drug peddlers, adding that the scope of drug peddlers was being narrowed down by utilizing latest technology.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed his commitment to protect the young generation from the addiction of drugs along with stamping out the network of drug peddlers.

He urged parents, teachers, and society to play their proactive role in protecting youths from the curse of drugs and immediately report drug trafficking on police helpline 15.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Drugs Young Sale Saddar From

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

25 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

3 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

5 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan