Lahore police continue crackdown on drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Lahore police is committed to making a drug-free Lahore. A grand operation is underway against the nefarious drug trade. During this year, 2,500 cases against drug peddlers have been registered, resulting in the arrest of 2,584 individuals.

In a statement issued here on Friday, a Lahore Police spokesperson revealed that the arrests had led to the recovery of over 1,966 kilograms of hashish, more than 72 kilograms of heroin, over 34 kilograms of ice, and 16265 liters of alcohol. Among the arrested, 500 individuals were from the Cantonment Division, 246 from the Civil Lines Division, 638 from the City Division, 405 from Iqbal Town Division, 380 from the Saddar Division, and 415 from the Model Town Division were apprehended.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that those involved in the illicit drug trade were enemies of society and deserve no leniency.

He directed relevant officers to implement a zero-tolerance policy regarding drug purchase and sale, curb online drug transmission, and disrupt the supply chain. The CCPO directed to expedite intelligence-based operations surrounding educational institutions and hostels to eradicate the spread of drug peddlers, adding that the scope of drug peddlers was being narrowed down by utilizing latest technology.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed his commitment to protect the young generation from the addiction of drugs along with stamping out the network of drug peddlers.

He urged parents, teachers, and society to play their proactive role in protecting youths from the curse of drugs and immediately report drug trafficking on police helpline 15.