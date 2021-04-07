UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Registered 1195 FIRs Over SOPs Violations In Ten Days

Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

Lahore police registered 1195 FIRs over SOPs violations in ten days

Lahore Police registered 1195 FIRs over various SOPs violations during last ten days in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Police registered 1195 FIRs over various SOPs violations during last ten days in the city.

The police lodged 609 cases on violations of corona SOPs including social distancing condition and not following timings of commercial activities, whereas 586 FIRs were registered against persons who were not wearing masks. Most of the cases of not wearing mask were recorded on Tuesday in Model Town division area where 169 FIRs were registered against the violation. As many as 259 FIRs were lodged against violation of corona SOPs.

Moreover, 47 cases on SOPs violations and 64 for not wearing masks were registered in Civil Lines division. Similarly, in Iqbal Town division police registered 82 cases on SOPs violations and 72 FIRs for not wearing mask. As many as 142 FIRs were lodged in different police stations of Cantonment division for not wearing masks and 136 FIRs were registered over SOPs violations.

As many as 63 FIRs were lodged in Saddar division on not wearing of masks and 154 cases were registered over corona SOPs violations.

