Land, property record in Sialkot district being computerised

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal has said that all public and private land and property records of Sialkot district is being computerized with drone imagery maps under Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) .

He expressed these views today while addressing a meeting of revenue officers in connection with the "Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE)" project.

The project is an advanced level of Land Revenue Information Management System (LRIMS) in which all revenue record of Sialkot district is being scanned, computerized while computerisation of manual deposits remaining in LRIMS will also be completed.

In the PULSE project, 69 million urban and rural parcel mapping will be done in Punjab.

After Hafizabad and Lodhran, Sahiwal and Sialkot have been included in the pilot project on the direction of Punjab government. The project will cost $150 million.

Due to the PULSE project, agricultural and non-agricultural land rights will not only be protected but also maps/images would be included in the Land Record Information Management System through which the owner of the land would be able to view his land from anywhere with the help of the internet. It will make the transaction possible in a better and transparent manner.

The project will be a major milestone in the land administration system while land financing and alleviation would also be facilitated. Meanwhile, a comprehensive database of government land will also be prepared, which would enable immediate acquisition of land required by the government for development projects.

Muhammad Iqbal said that under the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) in Sialkot district, scanning of all manual registries, their digitization, scanning of collection and registers of the current year had been started. In this regard, assistant commissioners and tehsildars of the four tehsils have given targets.

He said that the assistant commissioner and tehsildar would complete the PULSE project on a priority basis and no negligence would be tolerated. He also reviewed the recovery of digital gardawari, revenue and other taxes and dues including agricultural tax in Sialkot district and directed revenue officers to report on a daily basis.

Safeguard PULSE Project Wasim Malik, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Qamar Manj, Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Ali, PULSE team members, Tehsildar Sialkot Saleem, Pasrur Usman Ghani and District Incharge PULSE Project Kevan Hassan were also present.