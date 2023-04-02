Land sliding blocks Nathiagali Bakot road

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The debris of an under-construction five-star hotel in the nullah Garang on Nathia Gali Road Sunday triggered land sliding which blocked the road where thousands of travelers were trapped in their vehicles.

Instead of removing the obstruction, the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and the Communication and Works Department started blaming each other, causing inconvenience to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

GDA officials informed the media that this is not their jurisdiction and responsibility and that people of the area should contact the Communication and Works Department," he suggested.

GDA collects clean drinking water in tanks from the same place and sells it in Galyat.

On the other side, C&W Department responded that it's not their job and that the responsibility lies with the Galyat Development Authority. Commissioner Hazra or DC Abbottabad should decide who the responsibility for the area. The people of Bakot have decided to start a strike after Ramadan against the current situation where no provincial body is supporting the people of Bakot.

According to reports, owing to the heavy overnight rain caused the nullah Garang on Nathia Gali Road to cause a flash flood which also triggered land sliding and blocked roads.