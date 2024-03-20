Laptops Distribution Ceremony Held At Sargodha University
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A laptop distribution ceremony was held at Sargodha University, under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, here on Wednesday.
According to a press release, issued by the university, 1,464 students of the Sargodha University were awarded laptops. The event was specially attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Director Academics Dr. Uzma Shahzadi, Focal Person for the Laptop Scheme at the University of Sargodha Fayyaz Ahmad, and representatives of the Higher education Commission Islamabad.
Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas said nations that upgrade themselves with time and provide necessary resources and facilities to their students are the ones that progress on the path of development and achieve success.
The laptop scheme is not just a reward for students' hard work but also a scheme to change the destiny of Pakistan. "If we want to compete with the rest of the world today, we must introduce new dimensions of technology," the VC said.
Earlier, speaking at the event, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin said that the laptop scheme had benefited universities across the country, and it was a great honour for capable, hardworking, and bright students of the University of Sargodha to receive laptops.
