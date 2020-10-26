UrduPoint.com
Lawyers’ Campaigns Get Momentum As PBC Elections-day Approaches Fast

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:23 PM

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections-day approaches fast

The latest reports say more than 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers to contest Punjab Bar Council election taking place after six-year long gap on Nov 28. Many candidates are there who are contesting for second –term.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) As Punjab Bar Councils’ elections date is approaching fast, the campaigns for the candidates are getting momentum.

The candidates will contest elections on 75 seats of the provincial regulatory body of the lawyers from different parts of Punjab.

According to the latest reports, more than 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers to contest on 16 seats of Punjab Bar Council. Many candidates, the lawyers said, were contesting on Lahore seats for the second times.

“At least eight members are those who are contesting PBC’s election for the second time,” said a lawyer while seeking anonymity. He said they had been facing charges of corruption and their repute among the lawyers was not so good. However, many believed that the lawyers who were contesting elections for the second times were contesting for their own benefits and nor for the welfare of the lawyers.

“This is not for election for the second term are those who just want to protect their own interests and have no interest to do something for the welfare of the fellow lawyers,” said another lawyer with the same condition of anonymity.

The candidates’ campaigns, however, on the peak as Punjab Bar Council’s elections date which is Nov 28 is just approaching fast.

“Almost one month is there to elections and we are, therefore, gearing up our campaigns,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Mohl, senior lawyer.

Mr. Mohl has a good repute in the legal fraternity and has support of countless lawyers.

“Mushtaq Mohl is through gentleman who we believe will truly work for the welfare of the lawyers,” said Shoaib Saleem Advocate, adding that they support Mr. Mohl for his professional honesty and dedication for this profession.

“Mr. Mohl is the right candidate for Punjab Bar Council,” said Advocate Shoaib Saleem.

“Advocate Mushtaq Mohl was elected twice to PCB but he never took even a single penny as a TADA when many other peoples like him took huge benefits and filled their accounts with millions of rupees,” he further said.

Babar Waheed, Ahmad Yar Chawali, Mian Shehzad Hassan and Rashida Lodhi have also good support from the lawyers.

