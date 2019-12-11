UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Set Police Van On Fire After Attack On PIC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Lawyers set police van on fire after attack on PIC

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the lawyers but they ran to Jilani Park –the neighboring park adjacent to PIC to use it as their camp against the administration of the hospital.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 11th, 2019) In what can be said a bizarre act, the lawyers set police van on fire and did aerial in surrounding of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, creating law and order situation in Shadman area of the provincial capital.

Hundreds of patients and many of them in critical conditions remained unattended as the doctors and paramedical staff left the hospital after the lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). The doctors ran away and hid themselves to save from the angry lawyers. The attendants of the patients, especially the women got trapped inside the hospital when the scuffle between lawyers and the police got at the peak.

Riot police launched operation and fired tear gas to disperse the lawyers who occupied the entire Jail road and Jilani park—just adjacent to Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

During the protest, the lawyers set a police van on fire and did aerial firing. The Police used water cannons to control the protesting lawyers who used Jilani park as their camp to launch protest against the doctors and Punjab Institute f Cardiology administration.

The clash started last week a lawyer visited the institute accompanying his relative for his check-up and exchanged words with a doctor. Later, he was joined by other lawyers, while doctors and paramedics also came to support the medic.

The lawyers claimed that three of their colleagues were brutally tortured and injured by the PIC doctors and paramedics. The injured lawyers were said to be stable.

The lawyers later lodged complaint against the doctors and paramedics in Shadman police station and a case was registered against 12 unidentified persons.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Protest Police Punjab Water Law And Order Police Station Jail Lawyers Road Doctor Van Women Gas From

Recent Stories

Malaysian delegation from Asia E University visits ..

39 seconds ago

Realme Becomes The FastestGrowingSmartphone Brand ..

5 minutes ago

Indonesia hit with $5.2 billion in forest-fire los ..

55 seconds ago

'Ahsan adopted escape route instead of replying to ..

5 minutes ago

Imran Khan will be no more in corridors of power i ..

1 minute ago

'Transforming India into extremist Hindu state sea ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.