Lawyers set police van on fire after attack on PIC

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the lawyers but they ran to Jilani Park –the neighboring park adjacent to PIC to use it as their camp against the administration of the hospital.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 11th, 2019) In what can be said a bizarre act, the lawyers set police van on fire and did aerial in surrounding of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, creating law and order situation in Shadman area of the provincial capital.

Hundreds of patients and many of them in critical conditions remained unattended as the doctors and paramedical staff left the hospital after the lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). The doctors ran away and hid themselves to save from the angry lawyers. The attendants of the patients, especially the women got trapped inside the hospital when the scuffle between lawyers and the police got at the peak.

Riot police launched operation and fired tear gas to disperse the lawyers who occupied the entire Jail road and Jilani park—just adjacent to Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

During the protest, the lawyers set a police van on fire and did aerial firing. The Police used water cannons to control the protesting lawyers who used Jilani park as their camp to launch protest against the doctors and Punjab Institute f Cardiology administration.

The clash started last week a lawyer visited the institute accompanying his relative for his check-up and exchanged words with a doctor. Later, he was joined by other lawyers, while doctors and paramedics also came to support the medic.

The lawyers claimed that three of their colleagues were brutally tortured and injured by the PIC doctors and paramedics. The injured lawyers were said to be stable.

The lawyers later lodged complaint against the doctors and paramedics in Shadman police station and a case was registered against 12 unidentified persons.