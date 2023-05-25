UrduPoint.com

LCCI Observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Day of Honouring the Martyrs of Pakistan), a day dedicated to paying rich tribute to the brave heroes who laid down their lives for the defense and prosperity of the country

LCCI President Kashif Anwar was a special guest while a large number of businessmen graced the ceremony and paid rich tributes to the national heroes.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and paying tributes to the fallen heroes.

As the ceremony unfolded, the collective homage paid to the Shuhada-e-Pakistan on Youm-e-Takreem stirred emotions in the hearts of those who gathered.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar paid his respects by offering Fateha for Shuhada symbolizing his deep admiration for the fallen heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan, who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and the motherland.

He said the entire nation is proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout the history.

He urged people to visit monuments, graves of martyrs, offer Fateha and shower flowers on them as a sign of affection and respect. He said, "We should show to the world that we are the nation that holds its Shuhada in veneration and affection." President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal and will continue to inspire future generations. He added that "Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honour each and every Shaheed of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the Civil Society."Kashif Anwar said, "Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may".

He said these sacrifices will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan.

