LDA Seals Another 139 Properties On Illegal Commercial Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 139 properties
during its on-going operation against illegal commercial properties within the LDA
controlled areas.
On the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing
targeted various city neighborhoods, including Gulberg, Garden Town, Gujjarpura,
Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Wahdat Road and Sabzazar.
The operation targeted properties being used for commercial purposes without any
proper authorization or payment of commercial fees.
A total of 42 properties in Gulberg,
New Garden Town, Faisal Town and 56 properties in Gujjarpura, Shadman, Shah Jamal,
and New Muslim Town were sealed for violations.
During a recovery operation, 41 additional properties were sealed on Wahdat Road
and in Sabzazar. These included private schools, food outlets, beauty salons, clinics,
workshops, shops, and offices.
The crackdown was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.
