Open Menu

LDA Seals, Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LDA seals, demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and properties on Wednesday.

The LDA team took action in Johar Town, Audit and Accounts, Raiwind Road, Nespak Society and adjoining schemes and partially demolished Plot No. 339-D in Audit and Accounts and Khasra No. 1880, Mouza Sadhoki, Defence Road. An illegal commercial building near Mouza Sadhoki and Plot No. 934-B on Raiwind Road in Ali Town were demolished.

The LDA team demolished illegal private book shop on Plot No. 12 F 2 Johar Town and Raiwind Road, Ali Town. Plot No. 778, 74 in Johar Town G Four Block and Plot No. 315 in H Block were sealed. Plot No. 36 in K Block Johar Town and Plot No. 207 D One in Nespak Society were sealed.

The operation was conducted by Director Town Planning Zone IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. Several notices were issued to the properties before sealing and demolishing the illegal constructions.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Road Azhar Ali

Recent Stories

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

4 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

15 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

59 minutes ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

1 hour ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

4 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

4 hours ago
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

6 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

18 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan