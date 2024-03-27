LDA Seals, Demolishes Illegal Constructions
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and properties on Wednesday.
The LDA team took action in Johar Town, Audit and Accounts, Raiwind Road, Nespak Society and adjoining schemes and partially demolished Plot No. 339-D in Audit and Accounts and Khasra No. 1880, Mouza Sadhoki, Defence Road. An illegal commercial building near Mouza Sadhoki and Plot No. 934-B on Raiwind Road in Ali Town were demolished.
The LDA team demolished illegal private book shop on Plot No. 12 F 2 Johar Town and Raiwind Road, Ali Town. Plot No. 778, 74 in Johar Town G Four Block and Plot No. 315 in H Block were sealed. Plot No. 36 in K Block Johar Town and Plot No. 207 D One in Nespak Society were sealed.
The operation was conducted by Director Town Planning Zone IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. Several notices were issued to the properties before sealing and demolishing the illegal constructions.
