LDA to complete roads patch work next month

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Mozamm on Saturday visited various areas of the provincial capital to assess repair and patch work of roads.

According to LDA spokesman, the DG visited Gulberg, Garden Town, Johor Town and other areas, and inspected sections of various roads marked for patch work and directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates of the patch work within two days.

The administrative approval of these estimate would given without any delay and after completing the contract tendering process as per the PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) rules, the maintenance and repair work of roads would be completed by next month.

He said that maintenance work of Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Ali Zaib Road, Mian Boulevard Gulberg, Shahrah Quid-i-Azam, Mian Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Collage Road, and various other roads of Gulberg, Allama iqbal Town, Township and Johar town would be accomplished.

In order to ensure roads durability and long life, all service providers, including the Lesco, Wasa, the SNGPL and the PHA would rectify/repair their respective installations alongside the roads before repair/construction of the roads.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan, Project Director Iqrar Hussain and other officers concerned also accompanied the director general.