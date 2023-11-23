LESCO Chief reviews progress of anti-power theft campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a high-level meeting to review progress of the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign here on Thursday.

LESCO Director (Customer Services) Engineer Rai Mohammad Asghar, Chief Engineer Material Management Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer T&G Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer Operations Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer PMU Tahir Mayo, Chief Engineer P&D Muhammad Imran, Director M&T Muhammad Wasim and Rashid Khan attended.

On this occasion, the CEO instructed all the officers to take more strict measures to prevent electricity theft.

He said that during the anti-electricity theft campaign, it was revealed that some suspects are stealing electricity by breaching the security of the meter, due to which the institution is losing millions of rupees.

Shahid Haider also directed the officers to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the meters and check the meters especially during the anti-electricity theft campaign. He said that strict action should be taken against the elements, which breach the security of the meter and if any LESCO official is found involved in the process, disciplinary action should be taken against him.