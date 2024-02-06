Open Menu

LESCO Detects power Pilferage At Marble Factory

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LESCO detects power pilferage at Marble Factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An inspection team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected electricity pilferage at a marble factory in the jurisdiction of College Road Sub-Division and imposed over Rs 2 million fine in the form of detection bill on the accused. 

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the instruction of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the company has intensified its ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign by conducting search operations round the clock.

In this regard, the College Road Sub-Division SDO Ahmed Raza Bajwa along with his team conducted a checking operation in the area and found that the owner of a marble factory was pilfering electricity by tempering with the power meter.

The inspection team seized the meter and disconnected the power supply to the factory, besides charging the accused with 42,700 detection units worth more than Rs 2 million.The CEO says that the accused involved in electricity theft are national criminals and no exemption will be given to them, the electricity thieves will be brought to justice in any case.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Road Ahmed Raza Criminals Media Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

8 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

17 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

17 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

17 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

17 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

17 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

17 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

18 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

18 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

17 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan