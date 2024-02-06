LESCO Detects power Pilferage At Marble Factory
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An inspection team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected electricity pilferage at a marble factory in the jurisdiction of College Road Sub-Division and imposed over Rs 2 million fine in the form of detection bill on the accused.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the instruction of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the company has intensified its ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign by conducting search operations round the clock.
In this regard, the College Road Sub-Division SDO Ahmed Raza Bajwa along with his team conducted a checking operation in the area and found that the owner of a marble factory was pilfering electricity by tempering with the power meter.
The inspection team seized the meter and disconnected the power supply to the factory, besides charging the accused with 42,700 detection units worth more than Rs 2 million.The CEO says that the accused involved in electricity theft are national criminals and no exemption will be given to them, the electricity thieves will be brought to justice in any case.
