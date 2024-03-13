LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) arranged an e-kachehri for quick redressal of consumers' complaints here on Wednesday.

LESCO Director (Customer Services) Rai Mohammad Asghar listened to the customers' complaints through a facebook live session and issued on the spot orders accordingly for immediate redressal of the complaints. DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman, In Charge (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah, and Assistant Manager (Complaint Cell) Farhan Shakeel were also present in the special e-room at LESCO Headquarters, while SEs (superintending engineers) of all circles of LESCO also participated online.

Consumers of all circles of the region also actively participated in the e-kachhari conducted for timely resolution of their problems.

In the e-kachhari, various types of complaints were received out of which most were related to installation of new meters and delay in replacement of faulty meters.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar issued instructions to the concerned officers on the complaints received. He added that all officers ensure complete redressal of consumer grievances. He also requested consumers to pay their electricity bills on time to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. It is to mention that every month the LESCO receives complaints from its customers through the facebook page LESCO PMDU. During the e-kachheri, the customers commended the LESCO's initiative giving them an easy access to the top management for resolution of the electricity related problems.