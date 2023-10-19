Open Menu

LESCO Lineman Dies During Work

October 19, 2023

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Lineman Naeem Ahmed died after receiving a severe electric shock while working on a transformer in Dholanwal Sub-Division area, according to the company’s spokesman here Thursday

He said that LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, along with Director (Customer Services) Rai Mohammad Asghar, Public Relations Officer Rai Masood Kharal and Northern Circle’s Superintending Engineer (SE) Nisar Sarwar and Gulshan Ravi XEN (Executive Engineer) Rabyar attended the funeral prayers.

The CEO expressed profound grief over the tragic incident and said, "Line Staff is the backbone of the company." He assured the bereaved family that the doors of the company were always open for them.

