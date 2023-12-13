LESCO recovers Rs 1.59b from 52,155 defaulters in 3 months

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 1.59 billion from 52,155 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during three months of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 1.59 billion from 52,155 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during three months of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that during the 90 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Ziaand Tehsildar Shalimar Noraiz Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 201.79 million from 6,713 defaulters in Northern Circle, and Rs 388.13 million from 6,750 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 213.63 million from 6,193 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 84.40 million from 2,785 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 114.28 million from 4,820 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 240.73 million from 6,018 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 101.

88 million from 8,164 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 247.71 million from 10,712 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 90th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars(Recovery) recovered more than Rs 11.8 million from 578 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.72 million from 71 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.84 million from 72 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.51 million from 58 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.66 million from 86 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 0.73 million from 52 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.07 million from 52 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.95 million from 110 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.38 million from 77 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.