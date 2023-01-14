UrduPoint.com

LG Election Cell Established At Media Cell Bilawal House

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 09:50 PM

LG election cell established at Media Cell Bilawal House

Pakistan Peoples Party has established a Local Bodies Election Cell at Media Cell Bilawal House to monitor local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, collect complaints from Party candidates and inform the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instantly for redressal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party has established a Local Bodies Election Cell at Media Cell Bilawal House to monitor local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, collect complaints from Party candidates and inform the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instantly for redressal.

Senator Taj Haider will head the Election Cell and his Phone: 0302-2248840 Party leaders and candidates from the two Divisions are advised to instantly contact the election cell on the following numbers in case of any complaint about the polling process up to the counting and results.

Email tajhaider1@gmail.com and Media Cell Bilawal House 0213-5823197-8.

