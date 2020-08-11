UrduPoint.com
LHC CJ To Hoist National Flag On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will hoist the national flag at historic building of the high court on eve of Independence Day, August 14, 2020.

The flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the main lawn of the LHC building at 9.00 a.m. and judges working at the principal seat, officers and officials of the court will attend it.

The chief justice will address the ceremony.

The chief justice will inspect the guard of Honour whereas the National anthem will also be played.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be prayers for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, lawyers' bodies - Punjab Bar Council and Lahore High Court Bar Association- will also hold flag hoisting ceremonies at their respective premises on the independence day.

