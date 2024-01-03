LHC issues notification to connect districts with nearby benches

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has issued a notification to connect several districts with nearby LHC benches after approval of the Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has issued a notification to connect several districts with nearby LHC benches after approval of the Punjab governor.

According to the notification, issued here on Wednesday, District Bhakkar was attached to LHC Multan Bench, District Mianwali to LHC Rawalpindi Bench, District Lodhran Bahawalpur Bench and Tehsil Sarai Alamgir of District Gujarat was attached to the LHC Rawalpindi Bench.

The notification further stated that the cases of District Bhakkar, District Mianwali, District Lodhran and Tehsil Sarai Alamgir would be heard on the respective benches from January 9, whereas cases pending at the LHC Principal Seat of district Bhakkar, Mianwali, Lodhran and Tehsil Sarai Alamgir would be transferred to the respective benches.

The initiative was aimed at enhancing public convenience and facilitating justice delivery at citizens' doorsteps. Earlier, the prisoners of Bhakkar, Mianwali, Lodhran and Sarai Alamgir had to come to LHC Principal Seat Lahore for their cases.