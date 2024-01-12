Open Menu

LHC Reserved Verdict On Fawad's Petition Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 09:45 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry against rejection of his nomination papers from two constituencies

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of parties.

In the course of arguments, Fawad's counsel submitted that the returning officer and tribunal rejected the nomination papers of his client contrary to facts. He submitted that all legal requirements were fulfilled for filing of nomination papers, adding that all documents regarding tax and property were attached with it. He further submitted that his client was imprisoned and he had given a power of attorney to his wife, Hiba Chaudhry. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the decision of the returning officer and tribunal and allow his client to contest election.

However, a counsel for the Election Commission submitted that as per law, candidates had to declare their assets themselves, besides signing of all documents. He submitted that neither any affidavit nor papers were signed by Fawad Chaudhry, which was a mandatory requirement.

He further stated that if a candidate was imprisoned then an application was filed with the trial court. After getting approval from the court, candidate could be approached for signing the nomination papers in jail, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Fawad Chaudhry had challenged rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-60 and NA-61.

Meanwhile, the bench also reserved verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed against rejection of her nomination papers for one national and two provincial assemblies' constituencies, after hearing detailed arguments of parties.

