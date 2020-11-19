Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is role model for all mankind: Minister

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the role model for all mankind.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the role model for all mankind.

Addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week celebrations here at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, he said, "The entire life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is in fact an interpretation of the Holy Quran and we can improve our lives by getting enlightenment from the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said, "We are celebrating the Week to sensitize the global community about the love and affection of the Muslims towards the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer Raja Rifat Mukhtar said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) convey the message of love, tolerance and peace. He said, "We must pledge that we will act upon real teachings of islam and perform our duties honestly and diligently."Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Sahibzada Arif Hussain Bukhari and others also addressed in the conference and condemned the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

During the conference, Naats were recited and prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.