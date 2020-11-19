UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Is Role Model For All Mankind: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is role model for all mankind: Minister

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the role model for all mankind.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din has said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the role model for all mankind.

Addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week celebrations here at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, he said, "The entire life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is in fact an interpretation of the Holy Quran and we can improve our lives by getting enlightenment from the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said, "We are celebrating the Week to sensitize the global community about the love and affection of the Muslims towards the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer Raja Rifat Mukhtar said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) convey the message of love, tolerance and peace. He said, "We must pledge that we will act upon real teachings of islam and perform our duties honestly and diligently."Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Sahibzada Arif Hussain Bukhari and others also addressed in the conference and condemned the publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

During the conference, Naats were recited and prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Related Topics

Police Punjab France Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Muslim Mufti All From Love

Recent Stories

KP to hire doctors, health professionals on ad-hoc ..

33 seconds ago

Dow falls again as US jobless claims tick higher

35 seconds ago

Five independent GB winners joins PTI

36 seconds ago

Militants Use Plight of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon ..

38 seconds ago

Germany Gives OPCW Extra $591,000 for New Lab Cons ..

3 minutes ago

Pressure Mounts in Brussels as Hungary, Poland Rej ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.