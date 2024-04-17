Open Menu

Lightning Strikes, Roofs Collapsing Claim 8 Lives, 9 Injured In Balochistan: Rind

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that at least eight people died and nine others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes and falling roofs of mud houses in respective areas of the province

He said that steps were being taken to deal with the unusual situation of rains in Balochistan saying that about 8 people and 09 people were injured in rain incidents including lightning strikes and roofs of mud houses collapsing in the province so far.

He said that steps were being taken to deal with the unusual situation of rains in Balochistan saying that about 8 people and 09 people were injured in rain incidents including lightning strikes and roofs of mud houses collapsing in the province so far.

The spokesman said that the initial reports of damage have been received saying that about 40 houses were damaged due to rain and flood water, while 92 houses were partially damaged so far.

Link roads in the affected districts have also been smashed, he said and added that the work of restoring the means of communication in the affected districts was going on to complete them to decrease difficulties of people in the areas.

He said that the survey was going on to determine the damages in the affected districts. Mr, Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had issued directives to concerned departments of officials including deputy commissioners to remain alert to tackle any untoward situation during periods of rain in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan