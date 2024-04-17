Lightning Strikes, Roofs Collapsing Claim 8 Lives, 9 Injured In Balochistan: Rind
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 06:12 PM
Spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that at least eight people died and nine others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes and falling roofs of mud houses in respective areas of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that at least eight people died and nine others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes and falling roofs of mud houses in respective areas of the province.
He said that steps were being taken to deal with the unusual situation of rains in Balochistan saying that about 8 people and 09 people were injured in rain incidents including lightning strikes and roofs of mud houses collapsing in the province so far.
The spokesman said that the initial reports of damage have been received saying that about 40 houses were damaged due to rain and flood water, while 92 houses were partially damaged so far.
Link roads in the affected districts have also been smashed, he said and added that the work of restoring the means of communication in the affected districts was going on to complete them to decrease difficulties of people in the areas.
He said that the survey was going on to determine the damages in the affected districts. Mr, Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had issued directives to concerned departments of officials including deputy commissioners to remain alert to tackle any untoward situation during periods of rain in the province.
Recent Stories
Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled
Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl
Punjab CM chairs review meeting on rehabilitation of roads, BHUs and RHCs
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies
CM reviews rehabilitation of roads, BHUs, RHUs
Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official
PSCA gets man arrested for blackmailing girl
World Hemophilia Day observed
DPO Dera visits Police station to review security situation
Palestinian leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations based on historical, cultural, religious commonal ..
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM chairs review meeting on rehabilitation of roads, BHUs and RHCs15 minutes ago
-
CM reviews rehabilitation of roads, BHUs, RHUs18 minutes ago
-
Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official13 minutes ago
-
PSCA gets man arrested for blackmailing girl18 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera visits Police station to review security situation18 minutes ago
-
44,783 metric tons of wheat to be purchased in Sialkot district34 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for Sukkur division34 minutes ago
-
No compromise on security of Chinese workers in Pakistan: PM34 minutes ago
-
Minister visits MMC, DHO hospitals in Mardan to check health card facilities34 minutes ago
-
423 held for selling expensive roti/naan in 2 days across Punjab34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations based on historical, cultural, religious commonalities: Ayaz Sadiq13 minutes ago