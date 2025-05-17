List Of 427 Lodhran Farmers Forwarded For Cotton Incentive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Agriculture Extension Department sent the list of 427 farmers hailing from district Lodhran for cotton incentive, as the Punjab government would offer Rs 5000 per acre to cotton growers through Kisan Card.
Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Malik Zafar talking to APP here on Saturday that tehsil verification committees had compiled the data of cotton growers for cotton incentive. He said that they had received a total of 532 applications from which 427 met the criteria while 105 applications were rejected. He said that the cotton growers whose applications were accepted included 226 from tehsil Lodhran, 95 from tehsil Kahror Pacca and 106 from tehsil Dunyapur.
He said that the the cotton growers having wheat crop on five acres land would get the cotton incentive with Rs 5000 per acre through the Kisan Card.
He termed it an appreciable step taken by the government of Punjab for welfare of cotton growers. He said that the cotton incentive would help the growers to purchase cotton seeds or other inputs.
About cotton cultivation target, Deputy Director informed that the cotton sowing target for district Lodhran set on 247,000 acres and they have achieved about 99 percent of the total target.
He said that the they would easily achieved the cotton sowing target as cotton sowing would continue by May 31.
