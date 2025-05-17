Open Menu

Family Planning Dept. Organizes Rally To Celebrate Thanksgiving Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Family Planning Dept. organizes rally to celebrate Thanksgiving Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A Thanksgiving Day rally was organized by Family Planning Department of District Peshawar to celebrate the success of armed forces, the other day.

The rally was led by District Population Welfare Officer Peshawar, Samiullah Khan Khalil and attended by female in-charges and Family Welfare Assistants from all welfare centers of District Peshawar.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of armed forces. The purpose of the rally was to pay tribute to the remarkable achievements and historic victory of Pakistan’s armed forces in recent Pakistan-India war and to reaffirm a firm resolve to make every possible sacrifice for protection and honor of the beloved homeland.

Addressing the rally, District Population Welfare Officer Samiullah Khan Khalil paid a glowing tribute to the bravery, courage, and professional excellence of the Pakistan armed forces. He said the entire nation is proud of its brave forces for this outstanding performance.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

8 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan