Political Ceasefire Possible With PTI's Cooperation: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui Saturday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to stop its aggressive stance and constitute a negotiation committee to work towards a peaceful resolution and genuine political ceasefire.

In an excluisve conversation with a private news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-N's leadership is always open to serious dialogue and negotiations.

However, he stressed that for meaningful talks to take place, Imran Khan needs to put aside his ego and be willing to work with the committee. The PML-N Senator added that the government had categorically offered talks and was willing to negotiate, but PTI was not showing seriousness and maturity in its approach.

He urged PTI to bring flexibility in their attitude and engage in meaningful dialogue.

The government has extended an olive branch multiple times, but PTI's aggressive stance and unrealistic demands have hindered progress, he mentioned.

Siddiqui urged Imran Khan to establish a negotiation team that can engage in meaningful discussions, equipped with the authority to make decisions and drive the conversation forward.

He urged PTI to adopt a collaborative approach and work towards country's welfare. "We need national unity to progress and tackle external threats", Senator Siddiqui said.

