KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Zia Mohyeddin, born on April 7, 1931 in Faisalabad was a prolific broadcast, compere, elocutionist with a career spanning over six decades.

His death today, in Karachi, has left a void that could not be filled so easily in the years to come. The demise of a legendary showman prompted civil, political dignitaries across the divide to express condolences and pay tribute to the unparalleled services of the South Asian literary icon, whose loss have been regarded as humungous and heart-wrenching.

Mohyeddin had been admitted to the intensive-care unit of a hospital in Karachi, as per family's sources.

Mohyeddin was the chief executive and founder of the National academy of Performing Arts, and was was elevated as its president emeritus last year.

The late thespian was laid to rest at a cemetery in Defence Housing Authority, Phase 8 after his funereal prayers offered today at Imambargah Yasrab in DHA, Phase 4 after Zuhr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi had also paid tribute to Moyeuddin's legacy who mentored numerous actors working for Pakistani dramas, films and are instrumental in spreading the soft image of the country..

The foundation of NAPA was regarded as the watershed moment in the promotion of literature, various performing arts and sensitizing the masses that arts could not be treated as something superfluous.

He was an icon and a revered figure in the world of theatre, film, and television, and was deeply revered by his admirers.

Zia Mohyeddin received his theatrical education at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London, considered one of the leading institutions for actors, in the early 1950s.

He rose to the international prominence for his role as Tafas in the 1962 classic "Lawrence of Arabia." Directed by David Lean and starring Peter O'Toole, the film was a critical and commercial success, and Mohyeddin's portrayal of an Arab guide won him accolades and fans around the world.

The film remains a classic and testament to Mohyeddin's talent as an actor.

He also worked with Fred Zinnemann in the 1964's film "Behold the Pale Horse" and Jamil Dehlavi in the 1992 film 'Immaculate Conception'.

Beyond his work in movies, Mohyeddin was a prolific performer in other media as well. He was a noted stage actor, appearing in numerous productions in Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

He returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and hosted an immensely popular tv talk show, 'The Zia Mohyeddin Show' (1969-73), on Pakistan Television.

Known as one of the world's foremost reciters of urdu prose and poetry, Mohyeddin was also a regular broadcaster on radio and television. His work in these mediums further cemented his place as one of Pakistan's greatest cultural ambassador.

In recognition of his contributions to the industry, the then president Asif Ali Zardari conferred Mohyeddin with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan's highest civilian honour in 2012.