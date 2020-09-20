ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said live telecast of Nawaz Sharif's speech was evident of media freedom in the country.

Commenting on the All Parties Conference, the federal minister in a tweet questioned, "What better proof of freedom of the media can be given than the fact that Nawaz Sharif's speech was shown live today." Chaudhry Fawad said that the point of the Nawaz Sharif's speech was that if he was in the government then everything was fine but if the army did not play its role in bringing him into the government then it was unacceptable.

The only complaint Nawaz Sharif had from the army and judiciary was why they did not stood with him when he faced rejection from masses.

Nawaz Sharif told that there was dictatorship in the country for 33 years but did not tell that during the fifteen years, he himself remained a part of that system and served as a puppet, he added.

The minister also termed today's APC as another flop episode of the "Abu Bachao" campaign.