UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Live Telecast Of Nawaz Sharif's Speech Evident Of Media Freedom: Ch Fawad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Live telecast of Nawaz Sharif's speech evident of media freedom: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said live telecast of Nawaz Sharif's speech was evident of media freedom in the country.

Commenting on the All Parties Conference, the federal minister in a tweet questioned, "What better proof of freedom of the media can be given than the fact that Nawaz Sharif's speech was shown live today." Chaudhry Fawad said that the point of the Nawaz Sharif's speech was that if he was in the government then everything was fine but if the army did not play its role in bringing him into the government then it was unacceptable.

The only complaint Nawaz Sharif had from the army and judiciary was why they did not stood with him when he faced rejection from masses.

Nawaz Sharif told that there was dictatorship in the country for 33 years but did not tell that during the fifteen years, he himself remained a part of that system and served as a puppet, he added.

The minister also termed today's APC as another flop episode of the "Abu Bachao" campaign.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Army Technology APC Fine Sunday Dictator Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

17 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

47 minutes ago

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

3 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

3 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.