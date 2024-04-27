Open Menu

Livestock Provides 400 Poultry Units In Sargodha Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Livestock provides 400 poultry units in Sargodha region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Exactly 400 poultry units have been provided to people at a subsidized price of Rs 1500 in Sargodha division from Jan to April 25 to enable them earn a livelihood through the sale of eggs and healthy chicken meat.

Deputy Director Livestock Sargodha, Wajid Ali, told APP that every bird was vaccinated and added that each hen had the potential to lay over 300 eggs per year. He said that a poultry unit meant for eggs comprises five hens and a cock while a unit meant for chicken meat comprises twelve (12) cocks. All birds are of the age of two and half months.

He said that all the poultry units sold were showing good results. The poultry unit of cock becomes ready for use as chicken meat after five months, he added.

