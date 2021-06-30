Load shedding disturbs life in Punjab cities

(@fidahassanain)

LESCO, with shortfall of 660MW, started load-shedding to supply electricity to different areas in different times.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2021) Amid scorching heat and hot weather, the citizens across Punjab faced hours long load shedding on Wednesday.

The big cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Multan witnessed seven to eight hours long load shedding. The situation in villages was very complicated as the people there were facing 16 to 18 hours load-shedding.

Load-shedding got severe at the moment when temperature touched 43 C in major parts of the province.

According to the sources, load shedding was started due to shortage of electricity and there was demand of 4500MW these days. Last week, LESCO had demand of 4900MW.

People took to streets to lodge protest against LESCO and WAPDA for hours-long load-shedding in different cities of Punjab.

In Lahore, the residents of Sannat Nagar area took the streets to protest against WAPDA and LESCO over un-announced load shedding in different.

“Load shedding spoiled our businesses,” said Tahir, electricity mechanic at Outfall road.

“This Imran government has made our lives miserable,” he further said, pointing out that running a business was a difficult task.

“You can’t run a short business. What a system is it. Tell me how can we survive?” he said. He looked exhausted.

“Load-shedding is continuing day and night.

Neither we can sleep in the night nor we can work in the day,” said Sarwar while criticizing the government officials. He said every ruler came and they deceived the public and now PM Khan was following the suit.

The protestors were angry because the LESCO officials replaced 600KV transformers with 200KV for electricity supply to their area in Sannat Nagar.

Ishra Bazaar, Shadman, Gulberg, Anarkali, Mozzang, Raj Garh, Samanabad, Iqbal Town and many other areas in the provincial capital faced hours long load-shedding.

Ghulam Sarwar, who runs his computer shop near Malik Park, was also among the protestors. “There is no relief in any sector. Not at all!,” he spoke and nodded as anger was visible on his face while talking to Minute Mirror.

“Load-shedding has destroyed our sleep in the night,” said Atif Ali, adding that it was being done for last couple of days.

Opposition also came down hard upon the government for load-shedding.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and also criticized the PTI government over load-shedding.

He wrote: “People across the country are suffering long hours of loadshedding amid scorching heat. Governance is a serious business that requires focus, planning & above all, competence. Sadly, this Tabdeeli Sarkar lacks all of these,”.