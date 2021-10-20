Locals storm Urmer police station

UrduPoint.com

Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

An angry mob attacked Monday at Umar police station, located outskirts of Peshawar, against police operation against aerial firing at the wedding ceremonies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :An angry mob attacked Monday at Umar police station, located outskirts of Peshawar, against police operation against aerial firing at the wedding ceremonies.

According to police the charged mob gathered outside the police station after police and security forces conducted a joint operation in the area to curb the trend of aerial firing during wedding ceremonies.

Police said that the mob during attack at police station damaged government properties and chanted slogans against the local police.

The Umer police said that a joint operation was launched against the aerial firing by the police and security forces to arrest the culprits after the death of a citizen identified as Zafar Ali, who was critically injured due to indiscriminate firing at a wedding ceremony in the area.

The critically injured was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injures before getting treatments.

The police said that the locals instead of support the police they accused the area police. Police said a case had been registered against the people involved in attacking while investigation was under way.

