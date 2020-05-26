UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Might Be Re-imposed If Patients Increased: Nasir Shah

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Lockdown might be re-imposed if patients increased: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said the lockdown would be imposed again if the number of coronavirus cases increased.

In a statement, he said that the people should not pay any heed to the rumors and businesses to remain open for limited time with proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The minister said the Sindh government is increasing the number of beds in the hospitals besides other facilities.

He paid tribute to the doctors, paramedicals and other health professionals fighting against coronavirus on front-line.

Nasir Shah said now people have to make the adoption of precautionary measuresas part of their lifestyles.

He also appreciated the services rendered by Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

