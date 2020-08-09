UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Announces To Open Museums For 6-days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Lok Virsa announces to open museums for 6-days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Sunday announced that both museums will remain open for public six days a week.                                                                           According to an official notification, with effect from Tuesday, August 11, 2020, both museums namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will open from Tuesday to Sunday with routine summer timings from 10 am to 8 pm.

                                                          Strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs will be observed and e-ticketing will remain same, it stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same August Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

12 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

12 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

12 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.