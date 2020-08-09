Lok Virsa announces to open museums for 6-days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Sunday announced that both museums will remain open for public six days a week. According to an official notification, with effect from Tuesday, August 11, 2020, both museums namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will open from Tuesday to Sunday with routine summer timings from 10 am to 8 pm.

Strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs will be observed and e-ticketing will remain same, it stated.