Long Weekend Ahead Of Eid Ul Fitr Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Pakistanis are gearing up to potentially enjoy an extended holiday period, with six days earmarked for festivities and celebrations as the upcoming auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
According a private news channel amid preparations for the festival, expected to fall around April 10. In a significant move aimed at addressing concerns related to moon sightings and ensuring uniformity in Eid celebrations, the IT ministry introduced the Lunar Calendar in 2019. This calendar, endorsed by the Meteorological Department, has become the cornerstone for determining the dates of various Islamic events, including Eid ul Fitr.
Traditionally, Eid holidays commence a day earlier than the anticipated date to allow individuals ample time for preparations and to partake in the joyous festivities. With the government contemplating a four-day holiday starting from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday), coupled with the usual weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday observed by both government and select private offices, the total holiday period is expected to span six days.
However, the final decision regarding the holiday schedule remains contingent upon consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other pertinent authorities. The aim is to ensure alignment with the Lunar calendar and to facilitate nationwide celebrations in accordance with Islamic traditions.
Eid ul Fitr holds immense cultural and religious significance for Muslims worldwide, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan characterized by fasting, prayer, and reflection. In Pakistan, the festival is celebrated with fervor, as families come together to exchange greetings, share meals, and extend acts of charity to the less fortunate.
As anticipation builds for the upcoming Eid ul Fitr festivities, Pakistanis eagerly await official announcements regarding the holiday schedule, which is poised to provide ample time for revelry and togetherness during this joyous occasion.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM 'Ramadan Package' to provide relief to the people: Commerce Minister8 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar on water8 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ gear up for shopping ahead Eid-ul-Fitr8 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Balakot grid notified8 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, wife’s production order issued8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for immediate renovation work to revive glory of historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar18 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib disposes of 193,028 complaints in 202318 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates work on development schemes at Narowal University18 minutes ago
-
Six cases sent to Drug Court for trial18 minutes ago
-
FBR to Launch Tajir Dost Scheme for Small Traders, Shopkeepers28 minutes ago
-
Punjab extends scholarship application deadline for non-Muslim students28 minutes ago
-
PPP KP President condoles over demise of Sana Ullah Miankhel28 minutes ago