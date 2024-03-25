Long weekend ahead of Eid ul Fitr celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Pakistanis are gearing up to potentially enjoy an extended holiday period, with six days earmarked for festivities and celebrations as the upcoming auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

According a private news channel amid preparations for the festival, expected to fall around April 10. In a significant move aimed at addressing concerns related to moon sightings and ensuring uniformity in Eid celebrations, the IT ministry introduced the Lunar Calendar in 2019. This calendar, endorsed by the Meteorological Department, has become the cornerstone for determining the dates of various Islamic events, including Eid ul Fitr.

Traditionally, Eid holidays commence a day earlier than the anticipated date to allow individuals ample time for preparations and to partake in the joyous festivities. With the government contemplating a four-day holiday starting from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday), coupled with the usual weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday observed by both government and select private offices, the total holiday period is expected to span six days.

However, the final decision regarding the holiday schedule remains contingent upon consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other pertinent authorities. The aim is to ensure alignment with the Lunar calendar and to facilitate nationwide celebrations in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Eid ul Fitr holds immense cultural and religious significance for Muslims worldwide, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan characterized by fasting, prayer, and reflection. In Pakistan, the festival is celebrated with fervor, as families come together to exchange greetings, share meals, and extend acts of charity to the less fortunate.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Eid ul Fitr festivities, Pakistanis eagerly await official announcements regarding the holiday schedule, which is poised to provide ample time for revelry and togetherness during this joyous occasion.