Low Gas Pressure Irk Residents

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Low gas pressure irk residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Low gas pressure and unannounced gas load-shedding in most parts of the city has created problems for the domestic users especially in morning time from the beginning of the winter.

The most effected areas facing low gas pressure are Imambara, Akal Garh, Dhoke Dalal, Karimpura, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town,Shah khalid Colony.

Pindora and Shah Khalid Colony are facing worst difficulties due to low gas pressure.

Nusrat Bibi, a housewife, regretted that cold wave and low natural gas pressure and gas-load-shedding create problems every winter while we have to pay gas bills every month regularly.

