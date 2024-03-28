LWMC Announces Bonus For Christian Employees On Easter
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM
In a gesture of appreciation and celebration ahead of Easter 2024, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced a generous bonus of Rs 5,000 for its Christian employees
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) In a gesture of appreciation and celebration ahead of Easter 2024, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced a generous bonus of Rs 5,000 for its Christian employees.
This move aligns with the worker-friendly policies of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.
Directed by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the LWMC's HR department issued a notification facilitating the advance salary and Easter bonus, benefiting 9199 sanitary workers, 73 supervisors, 250 drivers, and 6 helpers. This initiative aims to enhance the joy and well-being of the Christian workforce, contributing significantly to the city's sanitation efforts.
Recent Stories
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again
Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director
Football: Italian Serie A table
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad
Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined5 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again5 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri5 minutes ago
-
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP10 minutes ago
-
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad10 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles10 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival10 minutes ago
-
CDC organizes awareness walk, seminar to mark World TB Day16 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress made for Gwadar Safe City project16 minutes ago
-
Senior minister holds meeting with environment expert21 minutes ago
-
Directorates for special education, women to be established soon: CM’ Advisor21 minutes ago