LWMC Announces Bonus For Christian Employees On Easter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

LWMC announces bonus for Christian employees on Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) In a gesture of appreciation and celebration ahead of Easter 2024, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced a generous bonus of Rs 5,000 for its Christian employees.

This move aligns with the worker-friendly policies of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

Directed by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the LWMC's HR department issued a notification facilitating the advance salary and Easter bonus, benefiting 9199 sanitary workers, 73 supervisors, 250 drivers, and 6 helpers. This initiative aims to enhance the joy and well-being of the Christian workforce, contributing significantly to the city's sanitation efforts.

