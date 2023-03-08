LWMC lodges 5 cases in 30 days over burning garbage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company got lodged five cases over setting fire to garbage, and imposed fine on 33,000 in last 30 days, during its ongoing 'Safai Nisf Eman' campaign.

It was revealed by LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din while chairing a meeting of operation teams at the head office, in which working of anti-smog and zero waste campaign was reviewed.

The CEO said that mechanical washing of 1,000-km long roads and manual scraping of 80-km roads were going on daily to prevent smog. The LWMC is determined to provide a clean environment to citizens of Lahore.

He said that 274 union councils of the city were being turned waste-free in a phased manner. Zero-waste activity is going on in 57 union councils. In the last 24 hours, 4,500 tons of garbage including 85 tons of debris was disposed.

Special teams have been deployed at bazaars, markets and historical places for public awareness during the Safai Nisf Eman campaign.

Babar Sahib Din also appealed to the public to cooperate with the LWMC workers and play their role in maintaining zero-waste environment around them.