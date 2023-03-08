UrduPoint.com

LWMC Lodges 5 Cases In 30 Days Over Burning Garbage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LWMC lodges 5 cases in 30 days over burning garbage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company got lodged five cases over setting fire to garbage, and imposed fine on 33,000 in last 30 days, during its ongoing 'Safai Nisf Eman' campaign.

It was revealed by LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din while chairing a meeting of operation teams at the head office, in which working of anti-smog and zero waste campaign was reviewed.

The CEO said that mechanical washing of 1,000-km long roads and manual scraping of 80-km roads were going on daily to prevent smog. The LWMC is determined to provide a clean environment to citizens of Lahore.

He said that 274 union councils of the city were being turned waste-free in a phased manner. Zero-waste activity is going on in 57 union councils. In the last 24 hours, 4,500 tons of garbage including 85 tons of debris was disposed.

Special teams have been deployed at bazaars, markets and historical places for public awareness during the Safai Nisf Eman campaign.

Babar Sahib Din also appealed to the public to cooperate with the LWMC workers and play their role in maintaining zero-waste environment around them.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Company Fine Market

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

24 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

1 hour ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

2 hours ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.