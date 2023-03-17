UrduPoint.com

LWMC Striving To Provide Exceptional Cleanliness Services To Lahorites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:45 PM

LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness services to Lahorites

Lahore Waste Management Company is making all out efforts to provide exceptional cleanliness services to the Lahorites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is making all out efforts to provide exceptional cleanliness services to the Lahorites.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, despite the cleaning operation LWMC's enforcement wing was also mobilized to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

In order to stop the illegal dumping of waste across the city LWMC Enforcement Wing had inspected 5411 points during Safai Nisf Eman Campaign.

While inspecting the areas enforcement team issued 871 challans of worth Rs 1870000 over illegal dumping and burning of waste.

As many as 5 illegal dumping vehicles were taken into custody while 11 FIRs were also registered for illegal dumping and burning of waste.

More than 900 warning notices were also issued for minor violations. Furthermore, during the PSL matches 176 challans were issued for littering at Qaddafi stadium and 02 challans were issued at Greater Iqbal Park in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan Festival.

As per the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din a crack down had been started against those private societies which were involved in illegal dumping of waste.

During this special enforcement operation LWMC had issued notices to 9 societies in Allama Iqbal Town, 31 in Nishter Town, 8 in Wahga Town and 4 in Aziz Bhatti Town followed by registering 8 FIRs against 3 societies of Nishter Town and 5 of Allama Iqbal Town.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that LWMC was making 274 union councils of the city zero waste under a 15-day special campaign.

More than 12,000 workers and a fleet of 1100 vehicles were engaged in special cleaning operations.

Babar Sahib Din said that it was important to avoid illegal dumping and dumping of garbage on the roads to keep the drainage flowing during monsoon rains. Immediate action was being taken against the illegal dumpers, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Super League Company Vehicles All Rains

Recent Stories

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Swe ..

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden - Finnish President

6 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against ..

Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against Reuters News Agency - Court

3 minutes ago
 Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" ope ..

Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" opens at NAG

3 minutes ago
 Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDG ..

Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDGs: Experts

3 minutes ago
 Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That The ..

Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That They Appreciated Efforts to Help ..

3 minutes ago
 Polish President Says Country Needs Million Assaul ..

Polish President Says Country Needs Million Assault Rifles for Security Needs

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.