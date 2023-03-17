LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness services to Lahorites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is making all out efforts to provide exceptional cleanliness services to the Lahorites.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, despite the cleaning operation LWMC's enforcement wing was also mobilized to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

In order to stop the illegal dumping of waste across the city LWMC Enforcement Wing had inspected 5411 points during Safai Nisf Eman Campaign.

While inspecting the areas enforcement team issued 871 challans of worth Rs 1870000 over illegal dumping and burning of waste.

As many as 5 illegal dumping vehicles were taken into custody while 11 FIRs were also registered for illegal dumping and burning of waste.

More than 900 warning notices were also issued for minor violations. Furthermore, during the PSL matches 176 challans were issued for littering at Qaddafi stadium and 02 challans were issued at Greater Iqbal Park in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan Festival.

As per the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din a crack down had been started against those private societies which were involved in illegal dumping of waste.

During this special enforcement operation LWMC had issued notices to 9 societies in Allama Iqbal Town, 31 in Nishter Town, 8 in Wahga Town and 4 in Aziz Bhatti Town followed by registering 8 FIRs against 3 societies of Nishter Town and 5 of Allama Iqbal Town.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that LWMC was making 274 union councils of the city zero waste under a 15-day special campaign.

More than 12,000 workers and a fleet of 1100 vehicles were engaged in special cleaning operations.

Babar Sahib Din said that it was important to avoid illegal dumping and dumping of garbage on the roads to keep the drainage flowing during monsoon rains. Immediate action was being taken against the illegal dumpers, he added.