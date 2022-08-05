UrduPoint.com

LWMC's Social Mobilization Wing Highlighting Importance Of Cleanliness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Social Mobilization Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is mobilised in the city and arranging awareness creating activities among the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Social Mobilization Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is mobilised in the city and arranging awareness creating activities among the people.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said awareness camps had been set up in commercial markets, parks, educational institutions and on main roads to motivate people for maintaining neat and clean environment.

Importance of cleanliness was also being highlighted in 'Juma' sermons as well, she added.

CEO Rafia said that cleanliness awareness announcements were being made from grand Mosques of the city as well. She said that purpose of making announcements through Mosques was to spread the message of cleanliness among all segments of society.

She appealed to the Ulema to play their role in promoting the message of cleanliness among people.

