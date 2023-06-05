Lyallpur museum introduces virtual tour facility

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lyallpur museum has introduced a virtual tour facility for the tourists.

Director Lyallpur Museum Zahid Iqbal said here on Monday now the museum could be visited by anyone sitting in any nook and cranny across the world.

The objective of this facility was to create interest among tourists in the museum.

The museum website is https://yallpurmuseum.gov.pkHe said that this was the first step towards making the museum digital.