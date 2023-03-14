Lyallpur museum preserves history of 7th century before Christianity

Museums are the custodians of local culture and Lyallpur museum preserves history of the people of Sandal Bar region including Ravi & Chenab from 7th century before Christianity to onward

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Museums are the custodians of local culture and Lyallpur museum preserves history of the people of Sandal Bar region including Ravi & Chenab from 7th century before Christianity to onward.

This was stated by education Officer Lyallpur museum Shahnaz Mahmood while addressing a ceremony to mark the Punjab Culture Day here on Tuesday.

She said the Lyallpur museum had a long regional history and it had preserved the culture of Sandal Bar region from the seventh century before Christianity.

It has the statues of people of that era. The styles of clothes, language, games, toys, folk stories of people of Sandal Bar region as well as culture of people ofRiver Ravi and Chenab had been made part of the museum for the knowledgeof the youth and future generations, she added.