KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that Lyari is the stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

On the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, ongoing development projects in Lyari are being completed rapidly, he said this while inaugurating Sabzwari Triangle Park and Wall of Lyari Gate along with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Former Test cricketer Younis Khan, Hockey Olympian Wasim Feroze, Senator Yusuf Baloch, PPP leader Nabil Gabol and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Minister LG Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said they were working with full efficiency to solve other problems of Lyari including sewage and drinking water.

Sabzwari Triangle Park and Wall of Lyari Gate is a gift to the people of Lyari from their elected Govt, he said and congratulated the entire team of Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan Loran.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that only PPP has worked in Lyari and our party also provides jobs.

He added that In Lyari, infrastructure is being improved including road construction, and sanitation and drainage systems are being upgraded.

Murtaza Wahab said the development of sports in Lyari is among our priorities, and this is the reason continuous steps are being taken to settle football, boxing, karate and other sports fields in Lyari and a clear example of this is the International Standard Kukri Ground Sports Complex.

Chairman Lyari Chairman Lyari Town Nasir Karim Baloch and Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan, Javed Naguri, Khalil Hot, and Karamullah Waqasi also spoke on this occasion.