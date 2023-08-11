Open Menu

Lyari Is PPP's Stronghold, Development Projects Being Completed: LG Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Lyari is PPP's stronghold, development projects being completed: LG Minister

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that Lyari is the stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that Lyari is the stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

On the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, ongoing development projects in Lyari are being completed rapidly, he said this while inaugurating Sabzwari Triangle Park and Wall of Lyari Gate along with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Former Test cricketer Younis Khan, Hockey Olympian Wasim Feroze, Senator Yusuf Baloch, PPP leader Nabil Gabol and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Minister LG Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said they were working with full efficiency to solve other problems of Lyari including sewage and drinking water.

Sabzwari Triangle Park and Wall of Lyari Gate is a gift to the people of Lyari from their elected Govt, he said and congratulated the entire team of Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan Loran.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that only PPP has worked in Lyari and our party also provides jobs.

He added that In Lyari, infrastructure is being improved including road construction, and sanitation and drainage systems are being upgraded.

Murtaza Wahab said the development of sports in Lyari is among our priorities, and this is the reason continuous steps are being taken to settle football, boxing, karate and other sports fields in Lyari and a clear example of this is the International Standard Kukri Ground Sports Complex.

Chairman Lyari Chairman Lyari Town Nasir Karim Baloch and Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan, Javed Naguri, Khalil Hot, and Karamullah Waqasi also spoke on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Football Hockey Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Sports Water Road Nasir Lyari Younis Khan Murad Ali Shah From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Boxing Jobs

Recent Stories

Youth held for doing a wheelie

Youth held for doing a wheelie

56 seconds ago
 EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign ..

EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign on Concordia

57 seconds ago
 Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's c ..

Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's coup crisis

59 seconds ago
 7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

1 minute ago
 CPWB starts drive against child employers

CPWB starts drive against child employers

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Committee drives preparations for 2023 FNC ..

Sharjah Committee drives preparations for 2023 FNC elections

24 minutes ago
Stock markets drop on prospect of more rate hikes

Stock markets drop on prospect of more rate hikes

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with s ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with session on sustainable developm ..

39 minutes ago
 NHA taking necessary steps to avoid damages, cause ..

NHA taking necessary steps to avoid damages, caused by floods in Chitral

8 minutes ago
 China Development Bank issues emergency loans to f ..

China Development Bank issues emergency loans to flood-hit regions

8 minutes ago
 SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

2 hours ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan