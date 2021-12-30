UrduPoint.com

M Riaz Reelected President PPC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 11:50 PM

M Riaz reelected President PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Journalist, M Riaz has been reelected President Peshawar Press Club (PPC)after securing 317 votes, defeating Fida Adeel who bagged only 156 votes.

Rizwan Sheikh with 257 votes won Vice President seat, defeating Ehtisham Basheer's 210 votes.

Shah Fahad has been elected General Secretary with 275 votes while Aneela Shaheen stood runner up with 196 votes.

Gul Rehman Haqqani has been elected Joint Secretary with 242 votes against 227 votes obtained by Bilal Ahmad. Yasir Hussain was elected Finance Secretary with 258 while Aziz Buneri stood runner up with 213 votes.

