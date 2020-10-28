‘Mafia is creating hurdles in the way of change PTI had promised’

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran has directed Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid to provide health-card to the most weak segments of the society like widow in the first phase, so they could get treatment from the hospitals of their choice.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said mafia was creating hurdles in the way of change in the country, making it clear that this change required “struggle”.

The Prime Minister said that mafia was getting benefit of corrupt system.

“A mafia like a small mafia in any public sector hospital does not want change, because they are getting benefit of this corrupt system,” said Prime Minister Khan while addressing “Doctors Convention” in Lahore.

There were hundreds of Insaaf Doctors Forum at Aiwan-i-Iqbal.

During his speech, Imran Khan gave example of his Shaukat Khanum Hospital that it was based on international standard.

He said corrupts were worried just because of their concerns.

“But I assure you that I will not be blackmailed,” said the PM, adding that they did not care about their threats.

He said he had asked Punjab Health Minister to provide “Health Cards” to every citizen of Punjab like the KPK government did.

He said Dr. Yasmin Rashid was worried owing to shortage of funds but he assured her that everything would be right with the blessings of Almighty Allah.

He asked the doctors to play role whenever they go in the world to counter Islamophobia.

He also mentioned that he wrote letters to the Muslim leaders to act collectivley to counter Islamophobia in the global village, especially in the western states. Muislims were under attack in west, he pointed out, adding that mosques were attacked in France.

"When you are sensitive about Holocaust we are also concerned about islam and Prophet of Islam (PBUH)," he added.

He vowed to reform system in the country. "I dreamt that people should come to Pakistan to find jobs," he added.

He urged the people to struggle in this fight for reforms of the system.