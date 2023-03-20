Mahapara Safdar book "Mera Zamana Meri Kahani" launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A book launching ceremony titled "Mera Zamana Meri Kahani", written by a well-known newscaster of Pakistan Television and Radio Mahpara Safdar was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony as the chief guest, Naheed Manzoor said that Mahpara Safdar's has a unique writing style, language and narration.

She said Mahpara Safdar has divided her biography into three parts, the first part covers the events of her childhood, education, family life and early days of radio with her parents and sisters, while the second part covers her rich time spent in radio and ptv, the politics of the country and the events that took place during that time and the third part contains essays on her UK BBC engagements and colleagues in various personalities and news worlds.

In the last part of the book, she has included poems and lyrics, Naheed added.

Mahpara Safdar, on the occasion, said that the book contains the personal analysis of the media worker over the decades and added that people's love, affection, respect and commitment kept her alive.

She said the facts in her book were genuine and the truth mentioned was impartial.

Director of Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed said the author had used a straightforward yet attractive writing style, which attracts her readers. Prominent personalities related to literature and journalism shed light on the creative and artistic abilities of Mahpara Safdar, known as the global ambassador of urdu.

At the end of the ceremony, a question and answer session was held, in which Mahpara Safdar answered the students' questions. A large number of people from literary circles participated in the ceremony.