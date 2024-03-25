Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

The police have unearthed a network of online kite sales and arrested five accused involved in a string killing incident in Faisalabad on Monday

According to a private news channel, Asif Shafiq of Samanabad was en route to Factory Area police limits when the string caused a serious injury to his throat, killing him on the spot.

Special police teams were constituted which started an investigation on scientific lines and arrested five main suspects who were selling kites and strings online.

The police with the help of CCTV footage traced out accused Muhammad Abid Gujjar resident of Sir Syed Town was flying kite on the rooftop on the same day.