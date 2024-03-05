Open Menu

Malaysia Education Fair 2024 Brings Opportunities For Pakistani Students

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) is pleased to announce the much-anticipated Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2024, took place in Islamabad on Monday.

The event, organized by EMGS, aims to showcase the diverse educational opportunities available in Malaysia to students in Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

Malaysia has long been recognized as a modern Muslim Nation, offering high-quality education, a reasonable cost of living, and a multicultural learning environment. With its reputation for excellence in various fields, including engineering, medicine, business, and information technology, Malaysia attracts students from around the world seeking a widely recognized education.

The Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2024 will bring together representatives from leading Malaysian universities, colleges, and educational institutions, providing Pakistani students with direct access to information about available programs, admission requirements, scholarships, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with academic advisors and faculty members, gaining valuable insights into their chosen fields of study. The participating universities were Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, Management and Science University, University of Cyberjaya, UNIRAZAK, AIMST UNIVERSITY, Tuanku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT).

In addition to exploring academic opportunities, visitors to the fair can learn about the vibrant cultural landscape of Malaysia, including its rich heritage, diverse cuisine, and exciting recreational activities. Representatives from the Malaysian High Commission will be on hand to provide information about visa requirements, immigration procedures, and living in Malaysia, ensuring a smooth transition for prospective students.

The Chargé d' Affaires of Malaysia in Pakistan, Mohd Syafik Firdaus, has expressed his enthusiasm and support for this Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2024, organized by Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS).

The Chargé d' Affaires commended Education Malaysia Global Services for their efforts in promoting Malaysia as a premier destination for international students and reiterated Malaysia's commitment to providing quality education to students from around the world.

"I encourage Pakistani students to take advantage of the Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2024 and explore the diverse academic programs and scholarships offered by the Malaysian government and universities either partially or fully scholarship. "Through education, we can build bridges of friendship and cooperation that will benefit our countries for generations to come."

“We are excited to bring the Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2024 to Islamabad and connect Pakistani students with the wealth of educational opportunities available in Malaysia,” said Moeen Ud Din Ahmed Khan of Education Malaysia Global Services. “With its world-class institutions, affordable tuition fees, and welcoming environment, Malaysia offers an ideal destination for students seeking a truly international education experience.”

The Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2024 promises to be an informative and engaging event for students, parents, and education professionals alike. Whether attendees are interested in pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or short-term study programs, they will find all the resources they need to make informed decisions about their academic futures.

Good news for international student that interested in furthering their study at the post- graduate level. The Malaysia International Scholarship (MIS), offered by the Government of Malaysia, provides opportunities for outstanding international students to pursue advanced studies at Malaysian universities in various fields of study. The Malaysia International Scholarship aims to attract top students from around the world to pursue postgraduate and post-doctoral studies in Malaysia.

