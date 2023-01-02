A man was arrested on Monday for being behind the murder of his wife, who was allegedly shot dead near village 201/EB in the jurisdiction of Gagu Mandi police station, just two months after her marriage

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A man was arrested on Monday for being behind the murder of his wife, who was allegedly shot dead near village 201/EB in the jurisdiction of Gagu Mandi police station, just two months after her marriage.

According to police spokesman, Asmat Bibi resident of Arifwala got married with her relative Sarfraz about two months ago.

She, along with her husband, was going on motorcycle to meet her sister when another motorcyclist shot her dead and escaped.

The Gagu Mandi police started investigations into the incident and arrested her husband, Sarfraz.

During the interrogation, he confessed that he was not happy with his marriage, and wanted to get married to another girl. He made a plan with his friend Qurban Ali, who on his (Sarfraz) behest shot Asmat dead.

Further investigations were underway from the accused arrested. The accused, Qurban Ali has also been arrested, the police spokesman added.