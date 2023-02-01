UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide On Domestic Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide following a domestic dispute in Kot Addu on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ashraf (50) resident of Kot Addu city was not on good terms with other members of his family.

He was living alone in a rented home. He allegedly strangled himself to death.

Police rushed to the site and managed the forensic of the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the police.

