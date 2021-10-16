Man dies in Quetta road mishap

A man died in a road mishap at Lalabad near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :A man died in a road mishap at Lalabad near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the victim was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to over speeding.

As a result, a man namely Muhammad Zaman died on the spot after receiving critical injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to nearby civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.