Man Dies In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A man was killed in road accident here near main Nullah area Jouharabad on Wednesday.
Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Hussain Malik (23) r/o Shawala area was riding a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler which resulted into his spot death.
Police launched investigation.
