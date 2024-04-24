Man dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A man was killed in road accident here near main Nullah area Jouharabad on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Hussain Malik (23) r/o Shawala area was riding a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler which resulted into his spot death.

Police launched investigation.